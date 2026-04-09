Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 3.6%

Alphabet stock opened at $314.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.81 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,069,344 shares of company stock worth $104,708,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

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