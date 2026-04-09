Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Transdigm Group stock on March 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,219.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,305.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,017 shares of company stock worth $115,689,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Transdigm Group

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TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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