Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF $DBAW

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 203.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter.

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Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $45.53.

About Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The fund hedges out its exposure to the underlying currencies, relative to the USD. DBAW was launched on Jan 23, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW – Free Report).

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