Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on March 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a PE ratio of 223.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.77.

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Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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