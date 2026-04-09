Rep. Richard McCormick Sells NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares

Representative Richard McCormick (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GROWTH PARTNERS ROTH IRA” account.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/19/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 3/19/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/19/2026.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $94.22 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,978,000 after purchasing an additional 543,511 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 97,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seaport Research Partners dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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