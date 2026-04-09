Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $5.72 Million Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Moelis & Company Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of MC opened at $61.39 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,981 shares in the company, valued at $309,967.63. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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