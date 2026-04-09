Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.42. Approximately 116,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 340,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of £3.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

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About Surgical Innovations Group

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About Surgical Innovations Group plc

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

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