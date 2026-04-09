HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1,651.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 159,931 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,506,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 383,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,303 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 209,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 104,525 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,369,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,687,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 735,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

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HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $39.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDB. Weiss Ratings downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HDFC Bank

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 648,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,544.62. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Further Reading

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