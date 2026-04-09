Best Video Game Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

Turtle Beach, Brag House, and Motorsport Games are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing, or monetizing video games and related hardware or services—this includes game developers and publishers, console and accessory manufacturers, engine and middleware providers, mobile-game firms, and platform or streaming operators. For investors, they represent a distinct sector often offering strong growth potential but also higher volatility, driven by product-release cycles, hit-driven revenues, recurring monetization (DLC, live services, microtransactions), and shifting consumer and platform trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

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