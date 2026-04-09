Mesoblast R&D Day: Ryonsel Gains Traction, Back Pain Phase III Nears Finish, New Shots on Goal

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) used its inaugural R&D Day to highlight the commercial progress of its first FDA-approved product, outline multiple Phase III programs aimed at large-market indications, and discuss next-generation technologies the company says could broaden its platform over the next decade.

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Leadership frames Mesoblast as an allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapy company

Chief Executive Silviu Itescu described Mesoblast as a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines, built on two platforms: first-generation remestemcel (the basis for the FDA-approved product) and second-generation rexlemestrocel (an immunoselected, higher-potency product designed for higher-volume indications). Itescu emphasized that Mesoblast has “the first and only FDA-approved MSC product,” a manufacturing base designed for commercial scale, and an intellectual property portfolio “through to at least 2044.”

Ryonsel launch metrics and plan for growth in pediatric and adult GVHD

Itescu also tied the company’s approach to inflammatory biology, describing stromal cells as “inert in the absence of inflammation” but activated in cytokine-rich environments to modulate multiple immune pathways. He said the company’s current net revenues since launch are approaching $100 million and that the business is “highly profitable” on a single-product standalone basis.

Chief Commercial Officer Marcelo Santoro reviewed the first year of U.S. commercialization for Ryonsel in pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Santoro said the commercial uptake has exceeded internal expectations and cited an “initial real-world experience” of 84% survival in severe (Grade 3/4) pediatric patients.

On access and reimbursement, Santoro said Mesoblast has:

Onboarded 50 centers and received formulary approvals in 30

and received formulary approvals in Achieved 98% of U.S. lives covered and “never had one single claim denied” for on-label patients

and “never had one single claim denied” for on-label patients Secured a specific J-code (Santoro said this occurred in October 2025)

(Santoro said this occurred in October 2025) Demonstrated rapid Medicaid coverage in at least one case, describing a 24-hour approval after an appeal

Santoro said the company believes it has a “clear path to doubling” U.S. revenues from Ryonsel, focusing on expanding repeat utilization across institutions, increasing on-site availability to enable immediate dispensing, and driving broader use consistent with the product label “right after steroids.”

Michael Schuster, head of business development, detailed Mesoblast’s adult GVHD label expansion strategy. He argued that adult steroid-refractory acute GVHD remains a major unmet need even with ruxolitinib (Jakafi), particularly in Grade 3/4 patients, where he cited approximately a 40% day-28 response in REACH1 versus around 80% in less severe Grade 2 disease. Schuster said patients failing ruxolitinib have “dismal” outcomes, citing about 25% survival at day 100 with a median survival of 28 days, while Mesoblast has treated more than 25 adults via emergency INDs and observed 76% day-100 survival.

Schuster said the registrational study will enroll 180 adults with Grade 3/4 steroid-refractory acute GVHD across 45 U.S. centers in partnership with the NIH-funded Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trial Network (BMT CTN), randomizing ruxolitinib plus “Rhinceil” versus ruxolitinib alone. The primary endpoint is day-28 overall response, with day-180 overall survival as a key secondary endpoint. He also described an interim analysis that could stop early for success if a larger-than-planned effect is observed.

Back pain Phase III enrollment completion and go-to-market outline

Roger Brown, head of musculoskeletal programs, called chronic low back pain from degenerative disc disease a “blockbuster opportunity,” citing 35 million U.S. patients with chronic low back pain and estimating 7 million as an addressable subset with moderate to severe pain, moderate disc degeneration, and less than five years since diagnosis. Brown said enrollment in the pivotal Phase III trial will be completed “this month,” with top-line primary endpoint data expected about 12 months later in mid-2027.

Brown and Santoro described a timeline that includes potential BLA submission in Q3 2027 and a targeted potential U.S. launch in Q2 2028, noting the program has RMAT designation and priority review expectations. Brown also discussed geographic strategy, noting Europe is partnered with Grünenthal (milestones and royalties) and saying Japan and other markets remain unpartnered.

In a discussion with investigator Doug Beal, Beal emphasized the scale of the back pain population and described the therapy as a “friends and family members trial,” citing durability anecdotes, a preference for earlier-duration patients, and operational ease of an off-the-shelf consistent product. He also said intradiscal saline can be an active comparator, noting historic pain relief after saline injection and arguing that a sham control could lower the control response.

Heart failure data discussion and LVAD regulatory strategy

Kenneth Borow, head of cardiovascular programs, reviewed Mesoblast’s heart failure efforts across the DREAM program and an LVAD-focused program, both using an intracardiac dose of 150 million cells. Borow presented results he said showed a significant reduction in cardiovascular death in patients with inflammation (p=0.003) and reductions in MACE endpoints, including a stated 88% reduction in myocardial infarction or stroke in a subgroup with ischemic etiology plus inflammation. He said these findings were published in the European Journal of Heart Failure with Emerson Perin as first author.

For the LVAD program, Borow said progressive right heart failure drives morbidity and that the company’s data showed reduced major mucosal (predominantly gastrointestinal) bleeding with significant p-values at six and 12 months. He said Mesoblast is preparing to file for FDA approval in the LVAD setting, supported by an orphan drug designation and an FDA-acknowledged GI bleeding indication, with the aim of using that approval as a pathway to expand to the larger pre-LVAD heart failure population.

In a fireside chat, Perin argued that inflammation is a foundational driver of heart failure and said the trial’s blinding and firewalls were rigorous. Eric Rose said two randomized trials demonstrate improvements in right heart failure and GI bleeding and framed LVAD as an orphan scenario with a clearer regulatory path. Rose also recounted historical development challenges, including prior changes to trial endpoints under former asset ownership, and credited Mesoblast’s persistence in maintaining the program.

New pediatric registrational trial in Duchenne and next-generation R&D

Schuster said Mesoblast received FDA clearance to initiate a registrational trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), targeting ambulatory boys ages 5–9. He described DMD as an inflammatory disease with about 15,000 children affected in the U.S. The planned study will randomize 76 patients 1:1 to Rhinceil versus placebo, delivering 7 infusions over nine months, with a primary endpoint of nine-month change in time-to-stand velocity. The company is partnering with the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) advocacy group to support patient identification and awareness.

Dan Devine outlined two next-generation technology areas: CAR-engineered MSCs developed at Mayo Clinic and oncolytic virus delivery using MSCs developed at Baylor. Devine said the company is targeting an IND for the CAR MSC work in about 24 months, and for the oncolytic virus program in about 12 months. Mayo Clinic’s Saad Kenderian joined a discussion emphasizing potential advantages of CAR MSCs in autoimmune disease, including avoiding cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, lymphodepleting chemotherapy, and long-term B-cell aplasia associated with CAR-T approaches.

Head of Manufacturing Justin Horst described manufacturing innovations intended to support higher-volume indications, including a proprietary supplement that he said can increase output by about sixfold, downstream automation to handle larger vial volumes, and efforts to onshore manufacturing capacity in the U.S. to reduce supply chain risk and costs.

Chief Financial Officer Jim said Mesoblast reported $30.3 million in net revenues for fiscal third quarter and previously reported $44 million of gross profit on Ryonsel in the first half, with $7.7 million of direct selling expenses allocated to the product. He said net cash usage for the first half ending in December was $30.3 million and that cash burn is declining as receipts rise. He also said the company held $130 million in cash at the end of December and entered a $125 million term loan, with plans to draw an additional $50 million later in the year to retire all debt, adding that after June the company expects to have no current debt.

Itescu closed by reiterating near-term milestones, including continued growth of Ryonsel, completion of enrollment in the back pain Phase III trial, and the company’s stepwise regulatory strategy in cardiovascular disease beginning with the LVAD population.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines, focused on developing treatments for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Silviu Itescu, the company builds on proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell technology to create off-the-shelf, donor-derived therapies. These therapies are designed to modulate immune responses and promote tissue repair in conditions where existing medical options are limited or ineffective.

The company’s most advanced product, Alofisel® (darvadstrocel), has been approved in Europe for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in adults with Crohn’s disease.

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