Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:OWL opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,245,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,608,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,016,000 after buying an additional 691,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,118,000 after buying an additional 2,676,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,563,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,008,000 after buying an additional 1,751,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,123,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,270,000 after buying an additional 1,970,101 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Blue Owl Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Blue Owl Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities published a buy on OWL, signaling institutional support that could stabilize demand for the shares and limit downside if liquidity concerns ease. Article Title

Bank of America Securities published a buy on OWL, signaling institutional support that could stabilize demand for the shares and limit downside if liquidity concerns ease. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler left an overweight rating despite lowering its price target to $12.50, implying the firm still sees meaningful upside if outflow fears abate or performance normalizes. Article Title

Piper Sandler left an overweight rating despite lowering its price target to $12.50, implying the firm still sees meaningful upside if outflow fears abate or performance normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target from $11 to $9 and set an “equal weight” rating — a hold?type view that reduces near?term upside expectations but is not a sell call. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target from $11 to $9 and set an “equal weight” rating — a hold?type view that reduces near?term upside expectations but is not a sell call. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs trimmed its target from $14 to $9 and moved to “neutral,” which signals more cautious expectations from a major desk and may keep trading range constrained until flows and credit marks clarify. Article Title

Goldman Sachs trimmed its target from $14 to $9 and moved to “neutral,” which signals more cautious expectations from a major desk and may keep trading range constrained until flows and credit marks clarify. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s cut the outlook on Blue Owl’s flagship fund to negative citing elevated Q1 redemptions, raising the risk of further rating pressure and client flight that can compress NAVs and hurt management fees. Article Title

Moody’s cut the outlook on Blue Owl’s flagship fund to negative citing elevated Q1 redemptions, raising the risk of further rating pressure and client flight that can compress NAVs and hurt management fees. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights that Blue Owl has hit record lows amid private?credit jitters and heightened scrutiny of liquidity and asset marks; such narrative risk can accelerate selling and multiple compression. Article Title

Coverage highlights that Blue Owl has hit record lows amid private?credit jitters and heightened scrutiny of liquidity and asset marks; such narrative risk can accelerate selling and multiple compression. Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces warn about systemic implications of a Blue Owl crisis, amplifying market fear even if the direct contagion risk is uncertain — increased headline risk can pressure the stock beyond fundamentals. Article Title

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.