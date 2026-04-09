PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in PagerDuty by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 323,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,827,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,829,000 after buying an additional 224,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,407 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. PagerDuty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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