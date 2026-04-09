Gershon Distenfeld Purchases 1,593 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) VP Gershon Distenfeld acquired 1,593 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $16,885.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,787.80. The trade was a 8.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,031,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 163,009 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 154,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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