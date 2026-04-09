Gershon Distenfeld Purchases 1,593 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) VP Gershon Distenfeld acquired 1,593 shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $16,885.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,787.80. The trade was a 8.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 1.3%
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.
The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.
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