Head-To-Head Review: Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) versus Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Mission Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mission Produce 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forafric Global and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mission Produce has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and Mission Produce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global $274.22 million 0.97 -$24.33 million N/A N/A Mission Produce $1.39 billion 0.78 $37.70 million $0.46 33.35

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A N/A N/A Mission Produce 2.48% 8.24% 5.00%

Summary

Mission Produce beats Forafric Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

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Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors. The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

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