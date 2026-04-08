Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG is Snider Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.7% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,542,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,335,000 after purchasing an additional 147,254 shares during the period. Finally, Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $171.21 and a 12-month high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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