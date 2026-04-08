Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Family Office LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VEU opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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