Greenleaf Trust Sells 12,040 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.63% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 416,003 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,232,000 after acquiring an additional 406,664 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 723,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,283,000 after acquiring an additional 232,130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 247.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 295,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 210,589 shares during the period.

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Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

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