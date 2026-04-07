Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.45, but opened at $34.70. Artivion shares last traded at $34.9130, with a volume of 151,693 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on AORT

Artivion Stock Up 2.7%

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In related news, insider John E. Davis sold 4,573 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $172,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 230,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,397.32. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $34,039.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,744.64. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 133,043 shares of company stock worth $4,977,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,401,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 317,518 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Artivion by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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