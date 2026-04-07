China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $24.70. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm’s core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

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