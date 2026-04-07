Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.61. Berkeley Group shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 44,235 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Berkeley Group Stock Performance

About Berkeley Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

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