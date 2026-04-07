Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.36, but opened at $147.75. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $142.6010, with a volume of 343,540 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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