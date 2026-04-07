Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $38.62. Disco shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 34,749 shares traded.

Disco Stock Down 6.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.60.

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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 30.86%.The business had revenue of $709.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

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