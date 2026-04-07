ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $31.25. ENN Energy shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 724 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ENN Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ENN Energy Stock Performance

About ENN Energy

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85.

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ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

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