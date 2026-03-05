Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in TransUnion $TRU

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TransUnion by 333.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 189.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 21.55%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,050.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $39,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,818 shares of company stock worth $579,843. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

