Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,108,983 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4,958.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $90,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vontier by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.