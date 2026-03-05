Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.55 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 497,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $88,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 72.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $206.00 price target on lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $363.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.15.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

