Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,497,000 after buying an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $973,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,997 shares of company stock valued at $55,147,954. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

