Hutchinson Capital Management CA Acquires 13,342 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.1% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 46.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $188.73 and a 52-week high of $351.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total value of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,333.41. This trade represents a 27.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

