Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,516 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Acadian Asset Management were worth $36,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Acadian Asset Management stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

Acadian Asset Management ( NYSE:AAMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 165.86% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

