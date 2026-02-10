Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 38,068,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,678,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 450.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.