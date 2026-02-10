Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.
HOOD traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 38,068,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,678,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded HOOD to “outperform” and raised its price target to $125, signaling ~45% upside vs. current levels and supporting bullish analyst momentum. Wolfe Research upgrades Robinhood to $125 price target: 50% potential upside
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating with a $130 target, and other firms have kept constructive stances — collective analyst support is propping sentiment into earnings. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is seeing Dogecoin inflows as Ark Invest builds a long-term position, which could boost crypto trading revenue if the trend continues. Robinhood Sees Dogecoin Inflows As Ark Invest Builds Long Term Position
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have issued a flurry of estimate revisions ahead of the Q4 call; consensus remains generally constructive (average rating ~”moderate buy”), but revisions increase event risk. Robinhood Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors expect a sizable post-earnings move — models show HOOD could swing materially after the report, increasing short-term volatility. Position sizes should reflect that risk. Here’s How Much Robinhood Stock Is Expected to Move After Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: HOOD appears on a Zacks/top-software list, reflecting continued interest from growth/software investors but also exposure to the broader tech/software selloff. 5 Top Software Stocks Investors Can Buy Now (APP, PLTR, HOOD, CRM, NOW)
- Negative Sentiment: Media commentary (Jim Cramer) warned HOOD may be “the repository of something that’s become toxic,” citing investor unease over the stock’s close correlation with Bitcoin — that narrative can amplify downside if crypto weakens. Jim Cramer Says “Robinhood May Be the Repository of Something That’s Become Toxic”
HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
