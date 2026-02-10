BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BP had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.79%.The company had revenue of $47.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from BP’s conference call:

BP reported strong 2025 underlying results with $7.5 billion underlying replacement cost profit, $24.5 billion operating cash flow and about a 55% increase in adjusted free cash flow on a price?adjusted basis, with ROACE around 14% .

BP reported strong 2025 underlying results with underlying replacement cost profit, operating cash flow and about a increase in adjusted free cash flow on a price?adjusted basis, with ROACE around . The board has suspended the share buyback to fully allocate excess cash to strengthen the balance sheet, and BP has completed >$11 billion of divestments (including a 65% Castrol sale expected to net ~ $6 billion ) to reduce net debt.

The board has to fully allocate excess cash to strengthen the balance sheet, and BP has completed >$11 billion of divestments (including a 65% Castrol sale expected to net ~ ) to reduce net debt. BP took about $4 billion of after?tax impairments in Q4—largely in biogas and renewables—leading to an IFRS Q4 loss of $3.4 billion as the company slows growth and high?grades its transition portfolio.

BP took about of after?tax impairments in Q4—largely in biogas and renewables—leading to an IFRS Q4 loss of as the company slows growth and high?grades its transition portfolio. Operationally BP delivered well: seven major project start?ups, record upstream plant reliability, a 90% reserves replacement ratio, and the large Bumerangue discovery (~ 8 billion barrels in place, with wide uncertainty) with appraisal planned.

Operationally BP delivered well: seven major project start?ups, record upstream plant reliability, a reserves replacement ratio, and the large Bumerangue discovery (~ barrels in place, with wide uncertainty) with appraisal planned. 2026 guidance: CapEx $13.0–$13.5 billion, expected divestment proceeds $9–$10 billion (weighted to H2), underlying production broadly flat to slightly lower, and net debt likely to rise in H1 before falling significantly in H2.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

