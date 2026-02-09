London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £121.50.

LSEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £115 target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,502 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,684 and a 12-month high of £121.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,633.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,925.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

