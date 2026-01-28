iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,308 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 522,186 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDT stock remained flat at $25.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 548,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,687. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

