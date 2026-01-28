X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Short Interest Update

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 216 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 827 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Performance

ZTAX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5072 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF ( NYSEARCA:ZTAX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.05% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands. ZTAX was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by X-Square Capital.

