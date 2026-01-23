Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Halliburton's conference call:

Halliburton closed 2025 with $22.2 billion revenue, a 14% adjusted operating margin, $1.9 billion free cash flow and returned 85% of FCF via ~$1.0 billion of share repurchases, reducing share count to a 10?year low.

Management expects 2026 to be a year of rebalancing : abundant supply keeps near?term commodity prices muted, with moderate North America softness, generally stable international activity, and a stronger H2 anticipated.

International is a key growth engine (2025 international revenue ~$13.1B), outperformed rig count, is guided flat-to-modestly up in 2026, and sees additional upside from the VoltaGrid modular power partnership (400 MW manufacturing capacity secured).

International is a key growth engine (2025 international revenue ~$13.1B), outperformed rig count, is guided flat-to-modestly up in 2026, and sees additional upside from the VoltaGrid modular power partnership (400 MW manufacturing capacity secured). North America faces near-term pressure—management expects high?single?digit revenue decline in 2026, will continue stacking uneconomic fleets, and guided Q1 CMP revenue down 7–9% with ~300 bps margin compression.

North America faces near-term pressure—management expects high?single?digit revenue decline in 2026, will continue stacking uneconomic fleets, and guided Q1 CMP revenue down 7–9% with ~300 bps margin compression. Halliburton emphasized technology differentiation—Zeus IQ, iCruise, LOGIX and autonomous geosteering—with Zeus adoption up 18%, which management says will drive improved recovery and drilling performance over time.

HAL stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $246,938.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,095.92. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 268,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,138 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 85.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,759 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its stake in Halliburton by 163.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 4,992,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $122,806,000 after buying an additional 3,100,037 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,488,547 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,675 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Halliburton by 16.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,242,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after buying an additional 457,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

