Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $28,550.34 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider David Linetsky sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $28,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 229,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,072.40. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, David Linetsky sold 6,038 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $98,781.68.

On Thursday, January 8th, David Linetsky sold 6,106 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $103,863.06.

On Wednesday, December 17th, David Linetsky sold 94 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,550.06.

NYSE:PHR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.98 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

