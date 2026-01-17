JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,285 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the December 15th total of 8,559 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

