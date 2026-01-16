MGO One Seven LLC Sells 8,403 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,557.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 76.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 52.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This trade represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 713,520 shares of company stock worth $52,788,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Ventas Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VTR opened at $76.88 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

