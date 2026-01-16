Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 828,879 put options on the company. This is an increase of 163% compared to the typical daily volume of 315,490 put options.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $261,878.54. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,598,370 shares of company stock valued at $168,251,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Shares of NFLX opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.11. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.96 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Netflix struck a global deal to stream Sony Pictures films after theatrical windows — adds premium content licensing that supports subscriber value and long-term revenue. Read More.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

