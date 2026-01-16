Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of STERIS worth $56,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,747.25. The trade was a 46.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,020. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,218. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS stock opened at $268.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $204.90 and a 52-week high of $269.37.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

