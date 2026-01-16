MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 46.8% during the second quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 125,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,863,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.