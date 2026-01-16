Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.3333.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research raised Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Community West Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $23.38 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $447.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $37.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 623.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.