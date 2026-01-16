Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,086,893 JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,443,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after purchasing an additional 74,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,521,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,504,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth $50,968,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,660,786 shares in the company, valued at $217,853,374.86. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,845,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,958,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,457,130.02. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 454,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,714,233 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -82.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

