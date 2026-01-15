ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 15,162 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.52 per share, with a total value of $978,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,447,444 shares in the company, valued at $351,469,086.88. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $319,100.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,508 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.19 per share, with a total value of $610,318.52.

On Thursday, January 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,479 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $150,500.09.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $257,548.56.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,598 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.78 per share, for a total transaction of $215,088.44.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,280 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.80 per share, with a total value of $202,704.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,770 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $529,006.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,782 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,523.26.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,112 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $546,628.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,892 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $415,863.28.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,440. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $66.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,359,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3,057.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 73,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 27,987 shares during the period.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.