Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Workday stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.99. 4,115,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.27 and a 1 year high of $283.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,034,027.75. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2,216.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $280.00 price target on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.09.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Read More

