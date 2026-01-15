Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Schneider Electric S.E. stock on December 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/24/2025.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of SBGSF traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $312.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average is $273.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider Electric S.E.

About Representative Cisneros

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. ( OTCMKTS:SBGSF Free Report ) by 100.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. is a global leader in energy management and automation solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize efficiency and sustainability. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company’s portfolio encompasses low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, smart grid and renewable energy solutions, building automation, industrial control systems, and critical power infrastructure. By integrating digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics into its offerings, Schneider Electric helps customers in utilities, data centers, buildings, infrastructure, and industries improve operational performance and reduce environmental impact.

Founded in 1836 originally as a steel and heavy machinery manufacturer, Schneider Electric has evolved over nearly two centuries into a technology-driven organization focused on energy efficiency and automation.

