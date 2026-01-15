Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $7.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.98. 925,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $473.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $428.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

