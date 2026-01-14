Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Limited is a South African telecommunications operator that traces its roots to the corporatisation of state postal and telecommunication services in 1991. Today, the company remains majority-owned by the South African government while operating as a public entity listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and trading American depositary receipts on the OTCMKTS under the symbol TLKGY. Telkom’s core mission is to connect individuals, businesses and government institutions through an extensive network of fixed-line, broadband and mobile infrastructures.
The company’s consumer segment offers a range of fixed-line voice services, ADSL, VDSL and fibre-to-the-home broadband products, alongside converged mobile offerings under the Telkom Mobile brand.
