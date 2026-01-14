Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Up 115.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 495,473 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the December 15th total of 230,363 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,037,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,899,000. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,742.1% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,464,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,670 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,799.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,493,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,731,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

