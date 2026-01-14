BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.51. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.5150, with a volume of 213,710 shares traded.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities. The fund allocates its portfolio across a broad range of industries and issuers, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds of U.S. companies, and may employ leverage to enhance income potential. It also maintains flexibility to invest in other fixed-income securities, including senior loans, preferred securities and selective investment-grade corporate debt.
Launched in 2011 and sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, the fund is managed by the global fixed-income team at Mellon Investments Corporation, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon.
